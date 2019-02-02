As Black History Month kicks off across the nation, one Killeen group is wondering when the African-American culture will be celebrated every day.
For the seventh year, the Center for African-American Studies and Research, in partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, will host its lecture series on Feb. 28.
This year’s event, titled The African-American Experience: “When Can We Speak of No African-American History Month?”, will feature Dr. Greg Kimathi Carr.
Carr is an associate professor of Africana studies and chair of the department of Afro-American studies at Howard University, and adjunct faculty at the Howard School of Law.
He has also led a team in the design of what is now Philadelphia’s mandatory African-American history course at the high school level. He has presented his work and given lectures across the world, including in Ghana, Egypt, South Africa, Brazil, France and England.
Horace Grace, founder and chairman of the Center for African-American Studies, started the lecture series as a way of promoting and furthering the community’s education about Killeen’s diverse culture.
“I’m not a believer in the one-month thing that we have,” Grace said. “I just wish that it was a legitimate part of our culture and education to know about different cultures. We have gotten so diverse, and that’s a good thing, so we need to know about everyone’s culture. We all bring something unique to the table.”
Grace started the foundation after a conversation with local historian Gra’Delle Duncan, author of “Killeen: Tale of Two Cities, 1882-1982.”
“She said, ‘Horace, I just got through writing my second book, and I could not find anything on the contributions African-Americans have made in Bell County, and I know one thing: if we had successful whites, there were black people in the background,’” Grace said. “It really bothered me. We lost her a few years ago, and I just felt it was something I needed to carry on.”
Grace got the support of Jim Anderson, former chancellor of CTC, and started the center with the goal of furthering education, although he credits much of the success of the center to the close-knit partnership of both CTC and A&M-Central Texas.
Upon its founding, the center raised about $8,000 through galas and community fundraisers. With this, the center purchased books about African-American history, which are now in the Oveta Culp Hobby Memorial Library on the CTC campus.
The center also established a scholarship program, which gives two or three scholarships each year.
“We need to learn the history of our culture,” Grace said. “It’s important to understand the roots and what people had to go through. We are standing on the shoulders of the people before us.”
The event will begin with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, with the lecture starting at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and will take place in the ballroom of the Anderson Building on the CTC campus.
Last year’s lecture, held on the A&M-Central Texas campus, had over 300 people in attendance, and Grace is expecting similar numbers this year.
