Working hard “to keep their head in the game,” Ellison High School theater students expect to be “Fabulous” in this week’s production of “High School Musical 2.”

Ellison’s stage version of the popular second installment of the Disney Channel movie trilogy is set for shows at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ellison auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and children and $8 for adults.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.