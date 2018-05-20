Putting control back in parents’ hands was the focus of the Luke McGrew Special Education Seminar on Saturday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
The seminar, organized by Killeen parent Natalie McGrew, was an opportunity to give families the tools and expertise to advocate for their children in front of school district administration.
In August 2017, McGrew was awarded compensation in a Texas Education Agency special hearing after she said the Killeen school district denied her autistic son his right to special education services.
“I want to help other parents in the same situation we are in,” McGrew said.
The seminar included presentations on Texas Education Agency Corrective Action Plans, how parents can prepare for a Individualized Education Program meeting with school district staff, mental health and more.
A special focus of Saturday’s seminar was dyslexia — a population of special education students who advocates argued are underserved by current state law.
Attorney Sonja Kerr said the state’s current dyslexia law disadvantages a significant amount of the student population with undiagnosed or mistreated dyslexia. Kerr said parents in many Texas school districts pursue specialized learning for their students outside of the public education system, costing them thousands each year.
“This a huge potential problem with parents paying to get the services they should be getting in public schools,” Kerr said. “We need the state to step up.”
Kerr said around 20 percent of the population has some degree of dyslexia.
The seminar follows the Killeen Independent School District’s announcement May 8 to hire 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to improve the district’s dyslexia program.
According to a district release, the potential hirings were recommended by a special Dyslexia Focus Group, a collection of district teachers and administrators that conducted a review of the dyslexia program during the 2017-18 school year.
The district said the new dyslexia teachers and assessors would allow the district to diagnose students who are dyslexic and provide learning support for them faster. Currently, dyslexia teachers conduct the formal assessment of students to determine if they are dyslexic. The focus group found that 1,074 students were assessed for dyslexia in the 2016-17 school year, the district said.
On Saturday, parents were also given an opportunity for a free review of their child’s IEP plan with area lawyers.
One parent, Nayda Ramos, said the IEP plan for her sixth-grade daughter, originally drafted in Hawaii, had been drastically changed after the family’s move to Texas in February.
During recent state testing, Ramos said her daughter, who has autism and an orthopedic disability, was barred from a Killeen campus although her IEP said she was not required to take state testing.
“It was heartbreaking,” she said.
McGrew said she hoped the seminar would help parents like Ramos learn their rights under state and federal law.
“We wanted to get solutions out to the public,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.