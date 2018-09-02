With classes back in full swing, enrollment numbers at area districts continue to fluctuate as late enrollments are calculated into student populations.
Killeen
The Killeen Independent School District began classes Aug. 27 and Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott said it was too early for the district to have any solid numbers.
“First day would not be representative of enrollment because there are families who don’t send kids back to school until after Labor Day,” Abbott said.
Superintendent John Craft said the district has about 44,300 students and will continue to enroll through September.
“We do not typically meet/exceed our projected enrollment until the end of September,” Craft said. “We anticipate enrolling many new students after Labor Day weekend.”
KISD’s projected overall enrollment for the 2018-2019 school year is close to 45,000 students, according to Craft.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove ISD, which began classes Aug. 15, has projected enrollment growth from last school year, according to CCISD’s Director of Communications Wendy Sledd.
“Our enrollment count as of today is 8,221 students as compared to 8,100 students this same day last year,” Sledd said in an email Thursday.
Belton
Belton ISD kicked off the 2018-2019 school year Aug. 20.
Elizabeth Cox, the district’s executive director of communications and community engagement, said the district’s enrollment was 11,881 students as of Thursday.
“The district’s demographers project enrollment will reach 11,963 by the state’s official snapshot date in October,” she said.
Salado
Salado ISD’s students returned to campus Aug. 27.
Enrollment was projected at 1,923 students as of that first day of school, according to district officials.
That number is expected to grow in coming weeks.
“We still have families out due to personal situations, some on vacations that will be returning sometime this week, other new kids that will be starting tomorrow, etc.,” said Gayle Booth, the district’s public education information management system coordinator.
Florence
Florence ISD’s first day of school was Aug. 20, at which point an estimated 1,051 students returned to campus, according to Florence district officials.
This was an increase from 1,013 on the first day of school last year and the number has continued to grow.
“Florence ISD is currently at 1,075 students,” said Superintendent Paul Michaelwicz in an email Thursday.
Gatesville
Gatesville ISD’s 2,740 students returned to school Aug. 20, according to the district’s Assistant Superintendent Barrett Pollard.
Lampasas
District representatives from Lampasas ISD had not responded to requests for information as of press time, but the 2018-2019 school year commenced for the district Aug. 16.
Officials projected enrollment of just under 3,500 students this summer.
Central Texas College
The first day of classes for Central Texas College was Aug. 27.
Bruce Vasbinder, CTC spokesman, said a 5,546 student head count was anticipated at central campus as of Aug. 26.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas
The 2018-2019 school year also began for Texas A&M University-Central Texas students Aug, 27.
Karen Clos, chief advancement officer/executive director for the university said roughly 2,504 students attended the first day of school as of midday but that the number was likely to increase with night classes.
