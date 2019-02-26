HARKER HEIGHTS — Parents and students had the chance to learn about screen time and social media use during a special event Monday night at Harker Heights High School.
Motivational speaker Collin Kartchner, founder of the nonprofit organization Save the Kids, spoke about the impact social media has on the well-being and safety of teenagers.
“We are seeing a rise in teenage anxiety and depression as well as cyber bullying due to the amount of screen time children are given,” Kartchner, the Salt Lake City, Utah, resident said.
The event, which was coordinated by Lauren Brown, Mrs. Bell County 2019, is near and dear to her heart.
“I am a mom who didn’t know what I didn’t know,” said Brown. “Collin has shed light on the non-authentic culture on social media — he made me realize how much time I was spending on my phone.”
Brown is a Harker Heights resident and has five children, the oldest of whom is in middle school. She said that the issues of the influence and impact of social media on teens is close to her heart for this reason.
Kartchner, who also appears on TED Talks, spoke out children’s wellbeing and safety when it comes to social media. He also addressed issues such as social media comparison, negativity and cyberbullying.
“I had a family friend who had a daughter who ended her life at the age of 20,” Kartchner said. “When I asked her mother what happened, she pulled out a smart phone and said she gave her daughter a loaded gun.”
The topic of Kartchner’s presentation resonated with parents.
“I came this evening to learn some of the dangers of social media,” said Sara Coats, a mother of two who drove from Lawrence — 170 miles northeast of Killeen — for the event. “There may be some things I am not aware of. My children will have phones eventually and I want to be prepared and not give them too much too soon.”
For more information about Save the Kids, go to savethekids.us.
