The Mayborn Science Theater announced its February show lineup which begins Saturday. Located on the campus of Central Texas College, the Mayborn Science Theater offers Saturday matinee and evening shows and a weekday matinee each Wednesday.
The Saturday matinee lineup opens with “Molecularium: Riding Snowflakes” at 11 a.m. This cartoon adventure takes viewers into the world of atoms and molecules aboard the most fantastic ship in the universe: the Molecularium. Take a ride into a nanoscale universe created from accurate molecular simulations while learning about the three states of matter as you travel into a cloud, watch a snowflake form and count the number of water molecules in a raindrop.
At noon is “Rusty Rocket’s Last Blast.” The show details the last mission of Rusty Rocket, voiced by “Ranger Doug” Green of Riders in the Sky, who, after decades of teaching the basics of rocket physics, has decided to retire. With one final mission to command, Rusty takes the rocket rookies and the audience on an introductory tour of the solar system focusing on a variety of planetary environments. Along the way, the audience learns Rusty is related to every famous spacecraft which explored the solar system.
“ExoPlanets: Worlds of Wonder” offers a journey with mankind’s first space probe as it travels outside our solar system to the many new worlds astronomers continue to discover. Explore giant gas planets, frozen rogue planets hurling through space, newly discovered molten rocky worlds and new planets orbiting the solar system. The audience will also learn more about the Earth, moon, sun and the remarkable solar system in which we live. Show time is at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m. is “Dinosaur Passage to Pangaea.” Follow two children as they embark on a geology field trip back in time where they witness incredible geological wonders and learn the mysterious process that created our present-day continents. From racing across the landscape atop dinosaurs, to plummeting to the center of the Earth, this animated show is an educational and adventurous thrill ride.
“Astronaut,” created by the National Space Center, is at 3 p.m. The program goes inside the making of an astronaut and how to become a part of the incredible journey of space travel. Viewers will experience a rocket launch from inside the body of an astronaut, explore the amazing worlds of both inner and outer space, float around the International Space Station and maneuver through microscopic regions of the human body.
The last matinee show is “Space School” Astronaut Training Underwater.” The show details the incredible story of how astronauts train underwater to live and work in space – from microgravity simulation at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Lab, to living under the sea at Aquarius Reef Base – the audience will dive right along with the astronauts into the most amazing swimming pool – the underwater world of outer space. Show time is 4 p.m.
The evening shows start at 7 p.m. with “Pandas: The Journey Home.” Presented by National Geographic, the show gives the audience unprecedented access to meet all of the pandas at the Wolong Panda Center in China as they get ready for their new lives in various parts of the world. The audience will see these cute, lovable creatures as never before and learn about their fascinating habits and personalities.
At 8 p.m. is “Earthquake: Evidence of a Restless Planet.” Take a breathtaking tour through space and time to see Earth in a whole new way. Fly along the San Andreas Fault before diving into the planet’s interior. Then travel back in time to witness the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the breakup of Pangaea 200 million years ago. The show also visits the sites of historical earthquakes from the Mediterranean Sea to the Pacific Ocean and relays how scientists and engineers collaborate to build a safer environment.
The newest laser light show, “Laser Genesis” is at 9 p.m. Some of the greatest hits from the pop super group “Genesis” are featured as well as solo hits from two of the band’s members, Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel. “Songs include “Abacab,” “Land of Confusion,” “Invisible Touch,” In the Air Tonight,” “Sledgehammer,” “Sussudio” and many more.
During the month of February, the Mayborn Science Theater will host Classic Move Night on Friday, February 15. This month’s movies are “Kung Fu Panda” at 6 p.m. followed by “Black Panther” at 8 p.m. A matinee doubleheader will be held on Presidents’ Day with shows at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Laser Friday is February 22 featuring the laser light shows, “Laser Rock” at 7 p.m., Laser Rush 2112” at 8 p.m. and “Laser Genesis” at 9 p.m. Warren’s Star Tour offers a trip through the night sky and constellations of the Northern and Southern hemispheres at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.
For more show details, directions to Mayborn Science Theater, membership information, ticket prices and more, go online to starsatnight.org.
