A $1.25 million grant through the U.S. Department of Defense could help fund a mobile lab for science, technology, engineering and math in Killeen Independent School District.
The KISD board of trustees will discuss a proposal for an educational activity (DoDEA) grant at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Roy J. Smith Middle School.
Funding from such a grant would convert a vehicle into a STEM lab that would travel to targeted elementary schools, according to the workshop agenda.
The federal grant is eligible to schools with a military-connected population of 15 percent or greater, a qualification which 26 KISD schools met.
Students would engage in “hands on, project-based learning” focused on engineering and technology, with the integration of mathematics and science into the instruction. Included in the grant would be technology, lab equipment and one teacher’s salary, among various other expenses.
The in-kind district contributions would be the purchase and maintenance of the vehicle, the salary of an instructional aide and a mathematics assessment by the Northwest Evaluation Association.
In other business, the board will discuss items related to budget planning for the 2018-2019 school year.
The district’s immediate focus remains on estimating revenue projections and analyzing competitive compensation options once preliminary taxable values come from the Bell County Appraisal District by April 26.
In addition, the district is still working to determine staffing allocations based on needs for the projected 45,000 enrolled students for next school year.
A final budget to the board to consider will be submitted by Aug. 31, according to the workshop agenda.
