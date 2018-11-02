Central Texas College was hosting the Region IV Intercollegiate Flight Association Safety and Flight Evaluation Conference at the Skylark Field in Killeen this week.
The weeklong flying competition gives its participants the opportunity to compete in a series of flight and ground events.
The flying teams competed in a navigation event Thursday, which was made especially difficult by strong winds.
“The wind is pretty significant,” said Tyler Spidell, Central Texas College flying student and navigator for his team. “I keep my eyes on the ground … while the pilot is flying the aircraft.”
The CTC pilots are proving their skills against contestants from Delta State University (Mississippi), Louisiana Tech University, LeTourneau University (Longview, Texas) and Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Winners will be announced today.
Rick Whitesell, chief flight instructor at Central Texas College, felt optimistic for his students.
“We have currently about 85 students that are working on their flying certificate,” he said. “The students competed in internal try-outs to earn their spot on the competing team.”
The more than 100 student pilots from the five colleges and technical schools are competing to qualify for the National Flight Competition in Wisconsin in May 2019. Depending on the scores of other regional competitions, the top two or three schools at Skylark Field will earn an invitation.
Cameron Laramee functioned as the chief judge during the flying competition in Killeen.
“You have to be extremely precise with planning as well as with flying the event,” he said. “There are a lot of things you have to change and adjust to hit the route as close as possible.”
But the knowledge the pilots can gain from the competition was worth the struggle.
“Pilots that compete in this event and this competition in general tend to be more precise later on, and they tend to be a lot more accurate with their coordinations and during their flights,” Laramee said.
The annual competition is also a way to build important connections for career in the aviation industry.
“The kids that end up doing a flight competition are oftentimes more successful in the aviation industry,” Whitesell said. “It’s a national event that a lot of the schools in aviation participate in.”
The Central Texas College flight team took third place at the regional event last year and was named the top-two-year school in the national competition. The college won the national SAFECON championship for two-year-schools in 2014.
“At CTC, we take flight competitions extremely seriously,” Spidell said. “It means a lot for us to compete and show the community what we do on a daily basis.”
