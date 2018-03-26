The Florence Independent School District board of trustees nominated Superintendent Paul Michalewicz as Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year.
The board unanimously approved a resolution on the nomination at a meeting March 19.
The resolution cites his “visionary leadership toward improving student performance in our schools.”
Michalewicz said he was completely surprised and humbled by the nomination.
“I enjoy tremendous support from the board of trustees and we truly work as a team of eight,” he said. “We have amazing kids in Florence schools and it is my privilege to serve them.
“We’re fortunate to have incredible faculty and staff members.”
After the nomination, “I told the board that this encourages me to work even harder to be the best superintendent I can be for Florence ISD.”
Also at the meeting, trustees discussed pay increases for employees after a TASB pay study was completed. Action might be taken further along in the budgeting planning process, according to the meeting minutes.
Two new teachers were added to the FISD payroll in the 2018-2019 school year after unanimous votes.
Isobel Payne will be the new elementary bilingual teacher and Heath Hohmann will be a disciplinary alternative education program teacher, which helps children who have been removed from their regular classrooms, according to the Texas Education Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.