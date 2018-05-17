The former coach accused of giving steroids to six of his students at Gatesville Junior High School was sentenced on Wednesday to three years of probation, according to a Coryell County official on Thursday. Additionally, he will be barred from coaching or teaching again.
Aaron Jay Mueller, 27, pleaded guilty on March 28 and his sentencing hearing took about an hour, said Dusty Boyd, Coryell County District Attorney.
"The offense is a state jail felony, but because Mr. Mueller had no previous felony convictions it was a mandatory probation, therefore no jail time," Boyd explained.
Mueller will have a felony conviction on his record.
“As I understand the Texas Education Agency’s regulations and policies, an individual with a felony conviction is precluded from being allowed to teach again,” he said.
Boyd said Mueller broke the trust that people have in teachers.
“Administrators across the State of Texas hire teachers to facilitate the growth and education of our children. That trust is one of the most important, if not the most important, dynamic we give to teachers,” he said. “Mr. Mueller’s decision to not only have the knowledge of what was transpiring but to also encourage it by facilitating the use of illegal narcotics is not only dangerous, but also a severe deviation in that trust.”
Mueller turned himself into authorities at the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 22, 2017, pursuant to a warrant for arrest.
Boyd said it was not an easy case to prosecute because of challenging dynamics at play.
“We had to navigate engaging young students in the investigation as well as their parents, as well as school administrators,” Boyd said. "And we were dealing with a defendant who had never before been involved in a felony offense. All those dynamics combined made it challenging. “
The investigation started last summer after another coach made allegations in July that Mueller was providing performance-enhancing drugs to student-athletes.
Police investigated until October and a case was presented to the Coryell County grand jury on Nov. 16. The jury returned an indictment on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Mueller was arrested on a charge of knowingly manufacturing or delivering/possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs in an amount of less than 28 grams, records indicated.
Two students admitted on July 19 to participating. Mueller submitted his letter of resignation the same day. Later, six students said they used the coach’s residence to receive what would later be described as injectable testosterone, according to records.
Police said Mueller admitted allowing his residence to be used for the delivery location for what he called nutrients. The coach said they were high-level nutrients from a guy in Houston that cost $100 per vial.
