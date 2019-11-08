Four Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, team mascot Rowdy and a group of former NFL players traveled through Killeen and Fort Hood Friday, promoting a healthy diet, an active lifestyle and community service.

They began at Meadows Elementary School on Fort Hood and presented the Fuel Up to Play 60 mini-camp, urging healthy food choices and 60 minutes of activity a day.

Todd Martin is an employee of the KISD communications department and writes about students, teachers and school events.

