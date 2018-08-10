COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s fourth annual Stuff the Bus event, benefitting homeless and at-risk students, kicked off Friday at Walmart in what was called a great turnout, according to spokeswoman Wendy Sledd. Walmart staff loaded the first supplies onto a bus, and the rain cleared out just in time for a ribbon cutting. “The cooler temperatures made for a very enjoyable and successful day,” Sledd said. The event, continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, coincides with the state’s annual sales tax holiday, which began Friday and concludes Sunday. Cove ISD hopes to collect $30,000 in supplies.
Fourth Stuff the Bus kicks off in Cove
Matt Payne
Herald staff writer
