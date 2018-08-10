Stuff the Bus
By David J. Hardin

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Independent School District’s fourth annual Stuff the Bus event, benefitting homeless and at-risk students, kicked off Friday at Walmart in what was called a great turnout, according to spokeswoman Wendy Sledd. Walmart staff loaded the first supplies onto a bus, and the rain cleared out just in time for a ribbon cutting. “The cooler temperatures made for a very enjoyable and successful day,” Sledd said. The event, continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, coincides with the state’s annual sales tax holiday, which began Friday and concludes Sunday. Cove ISD hopes to collect $30,000 in supplies.

mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553

Herald staff writer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.