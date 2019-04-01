Central Texas College will host its 13th annual Wellness Fair on Wednesday in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156). The event is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is co-sponsored by Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. This year’s theme is “Run Awhile, Rest Awhile, Repeat.”
More than 60 health care providers and vendors will be on hand to provide free information and conduct different health screenings including cholesterol levels and blood pressure readings, cardiac care, skin care, weight control, chiropractic care, mental health, fitness and preventative health care.
Exercise and fitness demonstrations will be provided by TITLE Boxing Club, the CTC Kinesiology department and Elevate Fitness.
There will also be a blood drive held during the event. Anyone wishing to pre-register to donate blood can contact CTC Risk Management at 254-526-1347.
All donors are required to bring a photo ID and each will receive a free special edition blood donor t-shirt.
Other attractions of the Wellness Fair include massage therapy, manicures, cosmetic makeovers and planning for financial wellness.
Door prizes will be given away throughout the fair and a silent auction will also be conducted. Some of the items up for bid include Schlitterbahn tickets, Texas Rangers baseball tickets, a one-night stay at the Salado Inn, gift certificates from various restaurants, rounds of golf and more.
Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the CTC Foundation scholarship program.
