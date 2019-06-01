Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen for Victor E. Trevino Arguijo, the Killeen High School senior who died on Wednesday. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
The cause of death for Trevino is unknown, and autopsy results are still pending.
Trevino was due to graduate Sunday and planned to attend nursing school.
According to the GoFundMe page set up for his family, donations totaled $4,571 of the $15,000 goal as of Saturday. Those wishing to donate can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/victor-trevino.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.