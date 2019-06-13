The 2019 spring scores for grades three through eight of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness — better known as the STAAR tests — were released statewide this week.
Killeen ISD saw similar numbers in the reading assessment from 2018 to 2019 in the percentage of students who passed the assessment. KISD saw an uptick in mathematics passing percentage in all grades except fourth and fifth. KISD saw a 6% increase of passing percentage in science in the eighth grade and an 8% increase in social studies pass rate for the eighth grade.
KISD had its best passing percentage in mathematics overall with four grades passing at an 80% rate or higher.
KISD’s worst passing percentage was in writing. In the fourth grade, Killeen passed at a 59% rate, and seventh-graders passed at a 61% rate.
The reading and mathematics tests are administered to all six grades while writing is administered to fourth and seventh grade only, science is administered to fifth and eighth grade only and social studies is only administered to the eighth grade.
Copperas Cove ISD saw similar passing percentages in reading from 2018 to 2019 except for a 7% decrease in eighth grade. Cove saw a nice five percent increase in pass rate for fifth grade mathematics. Copperas Cove saw an impressive 11% increase in the pass rate for eighth grade science.
Copperas Cove ISD’s best passing percentage was in mathematics with two scores over 80%. The fifth grade passed at an 83% rate. Cove had its worst score in writing with a 52% passing rate and a 61% passing rate in the seventh grade.
When looking at the state average pass rates for all of the subjects, both Killeen and Copperas Cove sat right around the average or just below the average for most subjects. The only big discrepancy was in writing for fourth and seventh grade. Both districts were significantly lower than average for both grades.
District officials did not have immediate comments on the scores.
The Herald will talke a look at area-wide STAAR test scores in this Sunday’s edtion.
Scores can be accessed by visiting http://www.texasassessment.com/administrators/ and clicking on the analytic portal.
