BELTON — Sad and happy, anxious and reflective are how Shoemaker High School’s salutatorian described her thoughts as she prepared to step into the Bell County Expo Center arena Saturday to graduate among 570 Class of 2019 classmates.
Both salutatorian Isabella Sibrian and top-ranked valedictorian Melissa Lane praised family and friends and recalled teachers by name who guided their efforts and pushed them forward over the years.
Senior Class President Carlon Rivera and the top graduates all named the late retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, the school’s namesake as an important influence in their lives, displaying strong character and service to community.
“Don’t lose yourself,” Sibrian told her classmates, “and invest your time wisely.”
The valedictorian also thanked specific teachers by name, including an eighth-grade teacher who told her she had the ability to finish at the top of her class.
“Mr. Wam told me I could be valedictorian of my class,” she said. “I didn’t believe him.” She urged her classmates to dream big and work hard.
She also recalled 10 years ago in elementary school when students considered what they wanted to do when they grow up. She remembered mermaid was one answer given.
“The sky was the limit back then,” Lane said. “Have the same passion you had back then. Let’s do big things.”
One Shoemaker graduate, Ophelia-Eden Brown, gazed into a television monitor as she stepped down from the stage to see her stepfather, Staff Sgt. Javier Hernandez, serving in Korea, watching the graduation live. She said it had been about a year-and-a-half since she had seen him in person.
Both Brown and her stepdad were grateful for the chance to see one another during the important milestone day in her life, she said.
“It’s surreal,” said senior Freddy Hicks, recalling watching his two older siblings graduate from Shoemaker as he waited to enter the arena for his own graduation. “It’s been a blessing. My class and the school see me as embodying the spirit of Shoemaker.”
Hicks was a drum major and athlete and a frequent ambassador to new students. “It’s a big responsibility. A lot of people ask me questions. It’s like being a big brother for the whole school. I’ll remember all the lessons and the camaraderie, the smiles both happy and sad.”
“I’m excited to graduate with everyone,” said Lane prior to the graduation. “I’m thankful for my family and friends and teachers and Gen. Shoemaker. It definitely wasn’t me that got me here.”
“I want them to know they are loved by someone,” said Sibrian, “and to remember to thank those who helped them along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.