Communities in Schools recently began its 11th annual Shoes 4 Kids drive in hopes of making a few Christmas wishes come true this season for students in need.
CIS will accept donations of new or gently-worn shoes through Dec. 15 for elementary, middle school and high school students registered in the CIS program. Donations of new and gently-worn shoes for all sizes and ages will be accepted, from a toddler’s size 9 to an adult size 14. Tennis shoes/sneakers must be appropriate for school-aged children.
The goal of Shoes 4 Kids is to help ensure students in the CIS program have a decent pair of shoes for everyday use or for necessities such as physical education class.
“Unfortunately, many of our CIS students do not have shoes that fit properly or shoes they have simply outgrown but the family cannot afford a new pair,” said Michael Dewees, CIS executive director. “We have had cases where students have no choice but to wear a pair of shoes that is completely worn out. We want to help these kids so they have a decent pair of shoes for everyday wear, athletic activities or other school function or event in which they participate.”
Dewees also noted a new pair of shoes goes a long way to help a child’s self-esteem, which can affect learning. “Shoe-shaming was a recent fad and it often left kids with low self-esteem and a lack of desire to go to school and be put in that situation,” he said. “When students have comfortable, well-fitting shoes, they are better prepared to learn, and able to attend school with dignity. And because of this, many our kids would rather have a decent pair of shoes instead of toys for Christmas.”
Donations for the CIS shoe drive are accepted at the Communities In Schools office, at 4520 East Central Texas Expressway, Suite 106, in Killeen, the Central Texas College Student Center (Bldg. 106) on the Killeen campus and the Salado Intermediate School at 550 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. In addition to shoe donations, CIS will accept monetary donations to purchase shoes for those kids whose shoe size was not met with the shoe collection. Monetary donations can be delivered to the CIS office.
