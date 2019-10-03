Mayborn Science Theater

The upgraded Mayborn Science Theater on the campus of Central Texas College reopened Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, where the public watched a laser show, a documentary on the invasion of Normandy and a virtual roller coaster ride.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Mayborn Science Theater recently released its October show schedule which features several Halloween-themed laser light shows, weekday matinees, Classic Movie Nite and activities coinciding with the Central Texas College Haunted House/Fall Carnival, October 25-26.

The Saturday matinee schedule opens at 11 a.m. with “Khrumka and the Magic Rocket.” This fun and educational, animated show for young children features Khrumka and his friend Kippy as they learn about space in their little school in the fairy tale forest, before embarking on an amazing journey through the solar system in a magic rocket. Accompanied by their robot guide, Robik, they discover the unique environments of each planet as they go.

