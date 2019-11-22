HARKER HEIGHTS — Communities in Schools hosted a cultural fair at the Harker Heights High School Friday morning to give local students the opportunity to represent their heritage from different countries and states.

With projects and events like the cultural fair, the national organization aims to empower students and involve them in their communities.

