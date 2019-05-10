Some teachers and principals will do anything to motivate students to do their best on a test, even kiss a pig.
Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Carolyn Dugger, a self-described “city girl” said she had never been up close to a pig until Friday when she smooched a 1-year-old show pig named “Mammacita” in front of an excited group of students and staff.
Younger students wore paper pig hats they made for the occasion. A few teachers and other staff wore pig ears.
Most everyone gathered on the school blacktop seemed worked up and ready for the spectacle.
Dugger promised to pucker up to fifth-graders if they made an overall score of 90 on STAAR tests last month. Third- and fourth-graders take tests next week.
