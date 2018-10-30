Heavy rains of the past two weeks caused pipes underneath Montague Village Elementary School to shift, causing toilets to back up just before noon Friday.
According to district spokesman Terry Abbott, maintenance workers advised school leaders to allow the children to use the toilets but not to flush them until repairs could be made.
Since the school day was almost half over, this was deemed an appropriate approach by school officials.
The plumbing was fixed over the weekend and the school was back to normal operation Monday.
Montague elementary is in the Montague Village neighborhood on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.