Mr UTSA

Harker Heights High School graduate Cambriege Wesley was named Mr. UTSA recently.

 Courtesy photo | UTSA

A 2017 Harker Heights High School graduate has been named “Mr. UTSA” at the college he goes to: the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Cambriege Wesley was named Mr. UTSA during the halftime show at the univeristy’s homecoming football game recently. The award recognizes UTSA students striving for academic achievement, campus involvement and community service.

