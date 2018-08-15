The Harker Heights High School’s Red Brigade Band and Avalon Color Guard will be entertaining the Harker Heights residential areas as part of a fundraiser on Saturday.
The march-a-thon fundraiser will last from 8 to 10 a.m.
The band will march two routes, one around Skipcha neighborhood and another around the Mountain View neighborhood, providing music and entertainment for two hours. It will also provide seven-minute lawn concerts for $50 for those who live along the routes. Concerts must be arranged through the band booster president.
Through donations, the band is hoping to raise $17,000 this year. Currently, the band has raised $800.
“The donations will help with scholarships, food for special activities, and special transportation needs,” said Clair Stringham, band booster president.
There are three ways in which students are able to obtain donations:
•Lawn concerts
•Students are asked to each get five, $10 pledges
•A donation jar along route and at stopping points during the concert
To schedule a lawn concert, please contact Clair Stringham at president@hhhsbbc.org or voice message at 512-763-2566. The cut off to schedule a lawn concert is 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
To make a donation, please log on to HHHSRedBrigadeband.org and click march-a-thon or hhhsbbc.org and click donate. If supporting a specific student, in the notes mention the student’s name and instrument
Donations can also be mail to P.O Box 2805 Harker Height, TX., 76548
Please make checks payable to HHHSBBC with the memo Pledge Donations.
Donations will be accepted through Sept. 7.
The band is planning a Facebook Live Event the morning of the march-a-thon. People can follow the band us on social media @hhhsbbc
Any question about the HHHS Band Booster club, visit our website www.hhhsbbc.org
