HARKER HEIGHTS — Community members gathered in Harker Heights on Saturday at the Stewart C. Meyer Public Library to celebrate Dr. Seuss and to kick off the annual Central Texas Reading Jamboree, part of Read Across America.
Every child found a happy niche, from creating Dr. Seuss-themed crafts to frolicking in a room full of colorful balloons, but parents were having fun, too.
“Any time the library has special events like this they just go all out,” said Shawn Hunt of Harker Heights, who brought his 5-year-old son to the event. “My son is ecstatic to come to the library, even with all the modern technology around us. He’s just excited about reading.”
Hunt said he remembers reading Dr. Seuss as a kid.
“It’s good to see him celebrated and that tradition carried on,” he said.
Children’s librarian Amanda Hairston said she expected 300 people to visit the library for the event.
“I think people want a day of whimsy,” she said. “And Dr. Seuss is so universal and his fun appeals to all ages, and that brings people out.”
Another parent spoke about the opportunities for social growth by bringing her little ones to library activities.
“My girls enjoy seeing and talking to other kids,” said Betsy Garcia of Killeen. She brought her 3- and 6-year-old daughters who were enjoying making crafts. “This is important to bring the community together.”
The Central Texas Reading Jamboree, during which children can earn five free books by visiting five educational locations on the list, runs from Feb. 23 to March 23. Locations include the Bell County Museum, the Mayborn Science Theater, and the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum and libraries in Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Belton, Temple, Salado and college libraries at Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Books are donated by Friends of the Harker Heights Library.
For more information about library events or Reading Jamboree locations, visit the Heights library website: www.ci.harker-heights.tx.us.
