Heritage Hall, the third building at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in southwest Killeen, is on track for completion soon, according to school officials.
University Spokeswoman Karen Clos said the 64,449 square-foot building building, costing $36 million funded through tuition revenue bonds, will likely be complete by this August.
A soft opening is set for the fall 2018 semester only for employees to relocate to their respective spaces. A full opening will follow in spring 2019.
Construction began in January 2017 and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2018-2019 school year, Clos said.
Heritage Hall will be the home of a new bachelor’s degree coming to the school: Exercise Physiology and Human Performance. The degree will be a bachelor’s of science.
An exercise lab will be featured inside Heritage Hall, where Clos said students of this new program will study.
The new building will also house offices for professors from the Arts and Science college, including subjects like math, English, history, sociology and biology. The ROTC department, computer classrooms and a library archive will also be included in Heritage Hall.
