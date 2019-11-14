Central Texas College offered the public a chance Thursday to get a jump on Christmas shopping during its’ 24th annual Christmas Holiday Bazaar shopping extravaganza fundraiser, hosted by CTC Net Impact. Nearly 50 vendors were on hand selling a variety of products including handmade crafts, jewelry, kitchenware, bath and body needs, cosmetics, home décor items, candles, gourmet foods and a host of other items for ideal and unique holiday gifts.

