LAMPASAS — Once a month, Debra Weaver and her daughter, Emily Stone, host two free learning sessions utilizing technology and toys in the education of school kids, age 7 and up.
The most recent sessions took place on Tuesday in the Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St.
The 10 a.m. class attracts homeschooling students from as far as Fort Hood, while the afternoon class draws students from area public schools.
During each class, a tablet with the instruction application and a tray holding a motorized set of Legos sits in front of each student. Each set costs approximately $500 and is funded by grants and donations. Stone leads the students through the program and Weaver assists as needed. Following the animated instructions on the tablet and working at their own pace, each youth builds a fully functional Lego robot about the size of Rubik’s cube.
“The Legos lets (the kids) use their imagination ... and helps them to problem solve,” Weaver said. The tablets show instructional images and videos, however, enough ambiguity remains which forces the kids to figure the exercise out on their own, or with a little assistance.
“Depending on the kid...it may take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour and a half for them to get it done,” Stone said.
She explains one reason for the time variance, “Some of these kids don’t have Legos (at home). That makes a difference because they are not used to handling things like this.”
The development of motor skills and eye-hand coordination supplements the scientific and mathematical knowledge received in each exercise.
Jermal Trammel Jr., 7, and his mom, Katara Trammel, shared a small table with another student during Tuesday’s session.
A total of 11 students of various ages filled the side room. This is the first year Jermal has been homeschooled.
Discussing the many improvements in her son’s comprehension and disposition, Katara Trammel said, “We are not just doing math. We are solving for unknowns ... He has caught on. It is like he is intrigued to learn.
“It’s sparking something, and whatever it’s sparking – I’m with it.”
Those interested in signing up for one of the future classes should contact the Lampasas Public Library by phone at 512-556-3251 or by email at library@cityoflampasas.com. Space is limited. The next session dates are Feb. 26. Additional times may be found at https://www.lampasas.org/calendar.aspx?CID24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.