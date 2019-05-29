Twenty nine incarcerated students will graduate with their degrees Saturday from either Texas A&M University Central Texas or Central Texas College.
CTC and TAMU-CT are having a commencement to award associate and bachelor’s degrees to graduates who are incarcerated at Hughes and Crain correctional facilities. The men’s ceremony will be at the Hughes facility in Gatesville and the women’s ceremony will be at the Crain facility in Gatesville.
TAMU-CT will have 15 graduates, 13 men and two women. CTC will have 14 graduates, nine men and five women. Ten of the students are graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management. The 14 CTC graduates are receiving an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies.
This will be the 41st annual commencement of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice students, said Dr. Anthony Fulmore, coordinator of the college of business at TAMU-CT.
“Many of TAMU-CT graduates have been released from prison and gained meaningful employment and, or, continued their education on the Killeen campus,” Fulmore said.
The commencement is held as normal as possible under strict circumstances, CTC-Gatesville Coordinator Jeff Rankin said. The students are allowed two family members and wear a cap, gown and tassel, and walk into a recording of Pomp and Circumstance. There is a tea and cookie reception following the ceremony. “In addition to the academic benefits, college programs are a part of the free world coming to incarcerated students. They have some freedom in choosing their classes. Their questions and responses have value, and there is visible evidence that their success depends on their hard work,” Rankin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.