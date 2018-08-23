Getting ready for school can be an exciting time for families as they shop for school supplies, clothes and shoes. But for some families, the excitement can come at a price as necessary items might not be in the budget.
In an effort to help absolve some of the out-of-pocket back to school expenses, Ollie and Gilbert’s School of Hair Design in Killeen is offering 25-cent haircuts for students going back to school.
Kevin Lane, owner of O.G.’s School of Hair Design and Army veteran, understands the importance of sending children to school with fresh haircuts.
“I know what it is like when you don’t have money,” Lane said. “When I was younger, we didn’t have money and people helped us.”
Lane said when he was younger his brothers would cut hair for 25 cents and that they used the money earned to buy school supplies and athletic supplies.
“People would line up on the sidewalk outside of our home,” Lane said. “My mother taught my brothers how to cut hair.”
For the fifth year in a row, Lane has brought his hometown, quarter haircut tradition to the Central Texas community.
“When we first moved here, we were at a stuck-point financially, and the quarter haircut came right at the time we need it,” said Yvette Jackson. “The money we would have spent on haircuts can now be used to buy items such as socks, undershirts and boxers.”
In addition to haircuts, the shop is also giving each child a small backpack filled with school supplies and an educational book. The books include topics ranging from anti-bullying to anti-drug use.
“This program helps out a lot and shows kids that some people really do care,” Jackson said.
Chris Reyes, a student barber at O.G.’s School of Hair Design, enjoys being able to give back to the community.
“Offering 25-cent haircuts is a good thing,” Reyes said. “It is good to give back to the community so the kids can look nice on the first day of school.”
Lane said part of his inspiration for offering the discounted haircuts each year is his students.
“I encourage my students to give back to the community,” Lane said. “No matter how big or small your contribution is, God will multiply it.”
The team of O.G.’s barbers give back to the community throughout the year.
“We go to homeless shelters, nursing homes and service foster children as well as homeless veterans,” Lane said. “We don’t turn anyone away.”
As of Thursday, the barber shop has given about 150 haircuts compared to last year’s 800 haircuts. However, Lane said they expect an influx in clients as it gets even closer to school starting.
“One thing I know is if a people look better, they feel better,” Lane said. “And if they feel better, they do better.”
Twenty-five cents haircuts are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. No appointments are necessary. Both boys and girls qualify for the 25-cent haircuts during this timeframe.
O.G.’s School of Hair Design is at 2501 W.S. Young Drive, Suite 302, in Killeen.
O.G.s School of Hair Design can be reached at 254-526-4339.
Regular shop hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The shop is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
