Killeen Independent School District officials devoted time and money toward educating voters about their proposed $426 million bond program. With its approval, the real work now begins.
Two bond measures were approved Saturday for the building and renovation of schools in the district. The unofficial vote totals were 3,705 yes and 2,637 no for Proposition A and 3,649 yes and 2,672 no for Proposition B.
Proposition A of the bond, for $235 million, will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
Proposition B, for $191 million, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools. It appeared under the header, “addressing existing district facilities through renovations and new school replacements.” While KISD says this money will not be used for projects previously not spoken of, nothing in the ballot language commits the district to what KISD has proposed.
KISD will begin to map out the projects with the approval of the bond. The safety and security upgrades included in the bond program will begin over the summer, Superintendent John Craft said the night of the election.
The design of the sixth high school and work on the consolidation of some schools will begin “immediately.”
Adam Rich, KISD executive director of facilities services, said district officials will present several items to the school board over the coming months to get the wheels rolling on the bond program.
“We’re going to try and bring as many as we can forward as quickly as we can,” Rich said.
To do the work, officials will present a list of contractors to the board at its May 22 workshop. The list is from a pool of contractors the district has collaborated with on previous work.
Before then, a special meeting is slated for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss votes and officially declare results of the bond election. The school board election will also be discussed at this meeting.
Board member Minerva Trujillo retained her seat in a challenge by Lan Carter. Board member JoAnn Purser was unopposed in her bid for another term on Place 7.
Terry Abbott, KISD chief communication officer, said the district will convey bond-funded construction updates frequently to the board and to the public in news and social media announcements.
A website dedicated to the progress of the bond will also go live soon.
“We will be very aggressive in keeping the public informed about the progress on the various bond projects,” Abbott said.
