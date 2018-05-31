Killeen High School coach James Crossland resigned in lieu of termination after a Killeen Independent School District investigation confirmed he had inappropriate electronic communications with a 17-year-old student.
District officials immediately began an investigation last week after learning of potential inappropriate activity by the coach.
Crossland was placed on administrative leave and barred from the campus while district investigators worked with police authorities to search his cell phone and school computer for evidence of wrongdoing, according to Terry Abbott, Killeen ISD chief communications officer.
"The safety of every student is Killeen ISD's number one priority every day," Abbott wrote in an email. "The district will take immediate action against any employee who ever engages in inappropriate activity with a student."
The investigation confirmed the coach communicated with the student, who is a junior, with inappropriate electronic messages.
District officials confronted Crossland Tuesday with the evidence and he resigned before he could be fired.
