Hundreds of area students will have one more reason to celebrate this holiday season: a college degree.
Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas will both hold graduation ceremonies for the fall semester this week.
CTC will hold its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
More than 1,500 CTC students worldwide will graduate this fall, while 331 are expected to walk the stage in the ceremony on Thursday, according to Bruce Vasbinder, CTC marketing and outreach coordinator.
“Part of CTC’s mission statement includes promoting student success, completion and employability,” Vasbinder said. “Graduating from CTC, students will have accomplished all three as they have successfully completed their associate degree studies and will now either continue their educational path or begin their career. Because of our low tuition rates and hands-on educational tools, we feel CTC graduates have a head start as they will not begin the next chapter of their lives deep in debt and they will have the experience many employers require.”
A&M-Central Texas will hold graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, where 296 graduates will receive their diplomas.
Of the 296 graduates, many are first-generation college students, according to Karen Clos, executive director of Advancement and Alumni Services.
“Any time a student graduates, it’s something to be proud of, but for these first-generation students, it’s something that changes the trajectory of the entire family when it comes to education plans,” Clos said.
This rings true for student Marcus Bass, who began his college education in 1999 while he was stationed in Korea.
Bass is the first in his family to obtain a bachelors degree, and will now graduate with a Masters in Business Administration. He is married with three children, and retired from the Army, where he served five tours in Afghanistan, among other assignments.
“What makes this graduation from A&M-Central Texas special for me is the fact that I completed what I started,” Bass said. “Not only am I proud of what I have done, but the pride that my family has holds more value than words.”
