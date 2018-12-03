The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a rezoning request for the Killeen's school district's sixth high school off Chaparral Road at its regular meeting today.
The commission will discuss and vote on a district request to rezone more than 67 acres of agricultural land to residential, paving the way for the school's construction.
The sixth high school project was part of a $426 million bond package approved by district voters in May.
The new school will feed onto Chaparral Road, a two-lane thoroughfare primarily owned by Bell County that has been the focus of concern by city of Killeen officials.
Earlier this year, the Killeen City Council briefly flirted with the idea of a $30 million bond election that would have paid for the expansion of Chaparral to accommodate new residential and school growth, alongside a package of nearby road projects.
The council reached a consensus not to pursue that bond as it sought a mutual funding arrangement between the city, county and school district in the future.
The commission will meet for a workshop session at 4 p.m. today at the Utilities Collection Building, 210 W. Avenue. The commission's voting meeting will immediately follow at 5 p.m.
Residents will have the option of addressing the commission on the item during both sessions.
If the commission approves the request, it will go up for council consideration at a later date.
This story will be updated.
