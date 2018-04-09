It takes all of us — men and women from every segment of society, every neighborhood, ethnic group and profession — to care for the most vulnerable among us.
Emphasizing the importance of a multifaceted approach to stop a serious social problem, leaders from the city of Killeen, Fort Hood and the Killeen Independent School District joined children and family members Friday at East Ward Elementary School.
In a show of support to prevent child abuse, children and youth read poems, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra read a proclamation and the whole group released blue and white balloons in coordinated solidarity to do more to end abuse.
Representing the Bell County Child Welfare Board and Communities in Schools, David Woodberry pointed out the obligations of the young and old.
Children need to respect adult authority and parents and other caregivers must set an example to care for the young. “We’re all family,” Woodberry said to the assembly at the gym at East Ward Elementary in Killeen.
Fifth-grader Christopher Newell, president of the school’s Young Boys of Honor group read a poem written by a young victim of abuse. Ellison High School senior Shamira Peters, a former East Ward student, read a poem suggesting what teddy bears would say if they could talk.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft joined the mayor of Killeen and Fort Hood Family Advocacy Program Manager Billy Floyd expressing commitment to keeping children safe.
Strong communities help strengthen families, Floyd said. “Help us be the voice of the children to make sure they are safe,” she said. “All deserve to be safe and protected.”
To end the event, children in the audience released balloons outside the gym. Blue ones represented the 450-plus children currently in the Bell County foster care system.
Four white balloons represented the actual number of children in the county who died while in the system in 2017.
The Bell County Child Welfare Board and its regional and state affiliates provide for children in the foster care system.
There is great need for more foster care families in Bell County and opportunities to volunteer to provide Christmas gifts and other needed supplies for children, Woodberry said.
One program that is underused, he said, provides financial assistance for grandparents serving as foster parents for their own grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.