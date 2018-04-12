The Killeen-Fort Hood LULAC Council 4535 and its tax-exempt foundation are hosting the 2018 Scholarship Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, according to a press release.
The group is celebrating the 32nd Anniversary of LULAC Council 4535 being organized in Killeen, as well as the 15th anniversary of its tax-exempt foundation.
Since the birth of the foundation, LULAC Council 4535 has awarded over $175,000 in scholarships to local students graduating from the Killeen and Copperas Cove Independent School District high schools, as well as current students of Central Texas College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
This year, the group is awarding an additional $20,000 in scholarships.
LULAC Council 4535 received and evaluated 75 applications and interviewed graduating high school seniors on their campuses to select the scholarships winners, according to the release. CTC and A&M-Central Texas agreed to match scholarships this year — there will be six scholarships awarded to current students at those institutions.
CTC and A&M-Central Texas students applied through their financial aid offices, with priority given to previous scholarship recipients.
In addition to the scholarship program, LULAC Council 4535 has presented citizenship instruction to legal residents for the past five years who wish to become U.S. citizens.
Guest speaker for the event is retired Maj. Gen. Freddie Valenzuela.
Tickets for the banquet are $40 per person. Discounts are available for those who buy a table of 10 attendees.
Contact Raul G. Villaronga at 1-800-KILLEEN or rgvillaronga@gmail.com for more information on scholarships, tickets or advertisement.
