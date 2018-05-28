In a ceremony ranging from formal to touching to silly, Killeen High School on Wednesday honored its International Baccalaureate Scholars.
The close-knit group of 15 soon-to-graduate seniors laughed together as a favorite math teacher mimicked their quirkiness in a humorous, heartfelt farewell charge.
They applauded their supportive teachers and parents and began to reminisce about their journey through a rigorous academic program that bound them together as friends. Some of them even danced on stage with the school’s IB Spanish class.
After expressing some of the humorous comments customary among his bright students, math teacher Fernando Hernandez said, “This is the craziness we see every day in class and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. You’re the reason I wanted to be a math teacher.”
During the annual IB “Celebration of Success” at the KHS auditorium, IB teachers and campus and district administrators honored, in order, freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors for successful continuation or completion of the rigorous, globally-recognized program.
In addition to the challenging coursework, the IB seniors completed an extended essay, six international exams, a personal project and annual service hours. They received completion certificates, ceremonial graduation cords and medallions.
Killeen High School IB Coordinator Debra Morton joined Hernandez and other teachers, congratulating the talented students on completing a difficult task with excellence and referred often to the kind hearts and noble character that accompanied their gifted academic skills.
“We are so proud of you,” said KISD Superintendent John Craft. “You will represent your families and KISD phenomenally.”
For students, the ceremony a week-and-a-half before graduation served as bittersweet reminder of the end of high school and the beginning of an exciting, new path.
One of the honored seniors, Pam Nguyen said the strong IB program worked to prepare students for the rigors of college and also created tight bonds of friendships.
“We do a lot of activities together,” she said. “We come to school on weekends and spend time together socially. We help each other with studying.”
Taking many of the same courses, the group of high achievers often found themselves in Hernandez’s math classroom to laugh and work and worry and celebrate together. They also attended each other’s fine arts and athletic events.
“We go through the pain and suffering and the fun, too,” said Oliver Mintz, also an IB senior. “IB creates a bond. We have the same classes. They are all great people and great friends.”
Coming to the end of high school, Mintz said, “It seems surreal. As a freshman it seemed so far away. It’s been rigorous, but also fun. The work load is significant, but that’s what we will see in college, too.”
The content of the IB courses, Nguyen said, prepare students to enter a global marketplace of ideas with a broader perspective and understanding of culture and the acquisition of knowledge.
Killeen High School’s Class of 2018 IB Scholars and their peer-chosen learner profile attributes are Roy Allen (risk taker), Suzanne Burks (reflective), Devonte Campbell (balanced), Dakoda Chastain (principled), Allison Fox (knowledgeable), Leslie Hernandez (caring), Michelle Hernandez (inquirer), Anthony Husok (thinker), Malaetele Ilaoa (open-minded), Leanne Johnson (caring), Oliver Mintz (risk taker), Pamela Nguyen (inquirer), Devyn Pollard (communicator), Melani Rodriguez-Quintana (balanced) and Tatiana Williams (reflective).
