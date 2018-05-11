Susan Buckley, principal of Killeen High School, will soon be taking over as executive director of leadership for secondary schools in the Killeen Independent School District.
Buckley will replace David Manley, who is now the assistant superintendent for instructional leadership.
Among Buckley's new duties will be providing leadership and management guidance for secondary and alternative campuses, according to the press release from Terry Abbott, KISD chief communications officer. She will also be responsible for the effective and efficient operation of the schools, including staffing, scheduling, budget, climate and building utilization.
Buckley has worked for KISD since 1993.
KISD also announced three new principals for the district on Friday.
Stephanie Ford will take over as principal at Douse Elementary. She has worked for the district for ten years.
Carol Correa is moving from assistant principal at Skipcha Elementary to principal at Peebles Elementary. She has been with KISD since 2001.
Andrea Chaney will be the new principal at Willow Springs Elementary. She has worked for KISD since 2010, with a brief stint as an instructional coach in Pflugerville.
