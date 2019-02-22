As a result of the rezoning discussions held this week at Alice W. Douse Elementary, Skipcha Elementary and Timber Ridge Elementary schools, certain adjustments will be made to a KISD rezoning proposal, according to the district.
District officials met with hundreds of parents in three community meetings held this week to discuss rezoning changes that would impact about 450 students at four elementary schools.
“Quite a bit of productive conversation transpired, which assisted in the development of the following recommendation to be made to the Board of Trustees by the Killeen ISD Superintendent, Dr. John Craft,” said KISD Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott in a news release.
The rezoning recommendation to be presented for consideration at the March 5 board meeting will be as originally proposed with the following provisions, according to the release:
- As a result of the Rosewood Drive extension to Chaparral Road not likely being completed until the summer of 2020, enrolled students and their siblings from Plan Area 276 (the Tuscany Meadows community) will be granted a transfer upon request for the 2019-2020 school year to Skipcha Elementary School. A transfer request form for each child will need to be submitted to Skipcha Elementary School. Families will need to prepare to provide their own transportation as buses will not be provided to students electing to remain at Skipcha Elementary.
- Buses will only be provided for students in Plan Area 276 if they elect to attend Maude Moore Wood Elementary School next year. Once the Rosewood Drive extension project is completed and/or we begin the 2020-2021 school year, transfer requests will only be considered on a case-by-case basis, assuming Skipcha Elementary School has available capacity. A Special Consideration Transfer form will be used for these requests, which will be reviewed by the Executive Director for Student Services.
- For the 2020-2021 school year, a grandfathering provision will be available to incoming 5th grade students living in Plan Area 276 so they may complete elementary school at Skipcha Elementary School. To prevent splitting up families, siblings of grandfathered students will also be allowed to apply for a transfer to attend Skipcha Elementary School. A sibling transfer form would need to be completed for all subsequent years as well.
- Plan Area 270 is proposed to be rezoned to Maude Moore Wood Elementary to begin the 2021-2022 school year, assuming the new replacement East Ward campus is ready to occupy, thus relieving Maude Moore Wood Elementary at that point. Rezoning meetings will be scheduled and held the Spring Semester of 2021.
