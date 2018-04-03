An additional Killeen Independent School District bond voter information meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow night.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. tomorrow, April 4, at Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive in Killeen.
The announcement, released by chief communication officer Terry Abbott, comes one day in advance of the meeting.
Abbott said the district had originally intended to host a meeting at Roy J. Smith before opting to host a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Early College High School, 51000 Tank Destroyer Blvd., at Fort Hood.
The extra meeting was scheduled at Roy J. Smith because some parents still assumed a meeting a going to happen at the middle school, Abbott said.
The last meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 9 in the cafeteria at Skipcha Elementary on Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.
Early voting in the May 5 bond election begins April 23.
The $426 million bond election is scheduled for May 5.
