Killeen ISD has announced free physicals for all incoming seventh-, ninth- and 11th-grade athletes on May 17 as part of a partnership with Baylor, Scott & White.
More than 900 Killeen ISD middle and high school athletes are expected to take advantage of the opportunity to get their required physicals for the next school year for free starting at 5 p.m. on May 17 at the Baylor, Scott & White Clinic at 3801 Scott and White Drive, Killeen.
The University Interscholastic League requires that the athletes fill out a medical questionnaire each year and have a physical completed by a medical doctor before their seventh, ninth and 11th grade years.
Doctors will be available from all surrounding clinics to conduct the physicals. To participate in the physicals, athletes need to be in shorts, T-shirt, and tennis shoes, and need to return forms signed by parents to the school prior to the physical.
“This is a wonderful service provided by Baylor, Scott & White and we deeply appreciate the doctors for working with us to make sure our athletes are healthy and safe,” said Randall Hugg, Killeen ISD’s Executive Director for Athletics. “We ask that all athletes participate in this opportunity to get free physicals.”
