Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft announced Wednesday the appointment of veteran educator David Manley as new assistant superintendent for Instructional Leadership Services, according to a press release.
Manley, a 31-year educator who has served as a teacher, coach, principal and executive director overseeing schools, was appointed to replace the retiring Robin Champagne.
“David Manley has done an outstanding job at every level of his career. He has tremendous leadership and communications skills and is well respected throughout the organization. I have full confidence in David to do an excellent job as our new Assistant Superintendent,” Craft said in the release.
Manley has served as executive director of secondary leadership since July 2015. In that role, he was responsible for supervision and leadership of all KISD middle and high schools. During 2014-15, he served as executive director of athletics for the district after having served three years as principal of Harker Heights High School.
He was principal of Rancier Middle School for two years through June 2011, after having been assistant principal of Ellison High School for a year until June 2009.
Manley served for 21 years as a classroom teacher in Copperas Cove ISD, Comal ISD and at Ellison High. He was a basketball head coach for 19 years, leading his teams to 423 wins and 14 consecutive playoff appearances.
He holds a Texas Superintendent Certificate, has a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University, and a Bachelor of Science in education degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
The Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Leadership Services is a member of the superintendent’s top executive leadership team, according to the release.
“I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to serve in this position,” Manley said in the release. “I have been blessed to serve in each role I’ve held during my career in KISD. I am looking forward to continuing the tremendous work we are doing to support student learning across our district.”
