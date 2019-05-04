The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will remain the same.
According to unofficial results, incumbent Shelley Wells defeated Lan Carter for the Place 1 spot on the board, garnering 1,748 votes, 63% of 2,792 votes total.
Incumbent Susan Jones secured the Place 2 seat over the Rev. David Michael Jones, drawing 1,807 votes, 65% of 2,763 votes total.
For Place 3, voters chose incumbent Corbett Lawler over Robert People and Stanley Golaboff. Lawler won the Place 3 spot with 1,421 votes, 52% of 2,743 votes total.
Incumbent Brett Williams ran unopposed for Place 5.
About two dozen people Saturday evening filled the Killeen ISD administration building as results began to come in, including six out of eight candidates and several school officials.
Place 1
Wells said her top priorities for her next term are student success and ensuring projects within the 2018 bond construction program are properly completed.
“My top priority is always student achievement, focusing on the classroom and helping students succeed,” Wells said. “I’m very appreciative of the people who came out to support me, because they’re entrusting me with the most important thing we have in this community: the future of our children.”
Carter could not be reached for comment.
Place 2
Susan Jones said her top priorities for her next term are following through with transportation and academic audits underway, maintaining a balanced budget and stewarding bond projects.
“I’m happy to continue serving because we have so much to do,” Susan Jones said.
David Michael Jones could not be reached for comment.
Place 3
Lawler said he wants to continue working on district projects underway, and he wants the public to be a part of that, including his opponents in the election.
“I want to consult further with Mr. People and Mr. Golaboff. They both expressed some good ideas.” Lawler said. “It never hurts to have input from the community.”
People said he learned a lot in his first municipal race, calling it a learning experience.
“I’ve gotten to learn a lot of the issues with the school district and what our children need,” People said. “That’s what kept me going, especially since I have two children within the school district.
Golaboff expressed “extreme disappointment” with low voter turnout, but congratulated Lawler on his victory.
“I didn’t lose tonight. Democracy won,” Golaboff said. “The people have spoken, and I don’t have any regrets.”
