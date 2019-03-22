Nobody was injured after a school bus engulfed in flames just after 7 a.m. Friday, according to the Killeen Independent School District.
Killeen ISD bus number 462 caught fire this morning in the parking lot of the H-E-B on Stan Schleuter Loop, said Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott.
No students were on the bus at the time and the driver was not injured, Abbott said.
KISD transportation department officials are investigating the cause of the fire. It is anticipated that the bus will be a total loss.
