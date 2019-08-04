1. Yes. Saving the 8 percent tax on school items and clothes can make a big difference.

2. Yes. On top of the sales tax savings, many stores offer special sales and promotions.

3. No. Saving the sales tax is not worth the hassle of dealing with the big crowds.

4. No. It’s better to just wait for good sales and shop whenever they come around

5. Unsure. It depends on what kind of deals stores are offering at the time.

Vote

View Results