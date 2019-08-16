KISD convocation 1.jpg

In a high-energy, motivational convocation Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 7,000 Killeen ISD employees celebrated the coming new school year as a cast of 480 band, cheer, choir and dance students, as well as high school directors from the four high schools provided entertainment. The first day of school for KISD is Aug. 26.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

BELTON — As confetti drifted from the ceiling, thousands of Killeen ISD employees joined high school spirit leaders singing, dancing and cheering Friday in a huge back-to-school, high-energy, musical convocation party.

More than 7,000 school district staff members made their way to the Bell County Expo Center, where KISD Superintendent John Craft welcomed them back, praised recent accomplishments, encouraged greater victories to come and made clear “we’re all in this together.”

KISD convocation 2.jpg

Combined high school band members play during the culminating piece of Killeen ISD’s convocation Friday at the Bell County Expo Center that included 7,000 employees and a cast of 480 students and directors.
KISD convocation 3.jpg

Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft gets into the rhythm Friday of the district’s convocation at the Bell County Expo Center. The motivational event for all 7,000 employees featured a variety of student and staff band, choir, dance and cheer performances as well as inspiring testimony as employees prepare for the coming school year.

