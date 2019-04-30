A false rumor is circulating among Harker Heights parents and students that a student Monday threatened an act of violence against the school, officials say.
Terry Abbott, KISD chief communication officer, said the rumor is completely false in an email Tuesday.
"There has been no threat against the school. Again, this rumor is false," Abbott said. "It is completely unfounded."
HHHS remains safe and students are in class, according to Abbott. Principal Larry Brazzil has also sent out an automated phone message to parents telling them of this false rumor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.