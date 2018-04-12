The Killeen Independent School District is hiring hundreds of new teachers for the 2018-19 school year, according to a press release, and district officials will accept applications and meet candidates for teaching careers at a job fair Saturday in Harker Heights.
Killeen ISD is one of the largest school district in the area and one of the fastest growing districts in the state. An expected 45,000 students will enroll for the next school year.
Superintendent John Craft said the district is urging teachers who want to join a fast-growing district to make a difference in the lives of children to come to the job fair Saturday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights High School at 1001 FM 2410 in Harker Heights.
The district is seeking teacher candidates who currently hold a standard, provisional or professional Texas Certification or license, or are certified or licensed in another state or who will graduate before Aug. 6 and will obtain a teaching certificate. The district will also consider alternative certification candidates eligible for an intern or probationary certificate.
Teachers are encouraged to register online for the job fair at www.killeenisd.org.
