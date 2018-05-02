HARKER HEIGHTS—Inside a portable classroom Wednesday morning at Harker Heights High School after moving inside from the rain, Superintendent John Craft of the Killeen Independent School District said he could talk about the district’s $426 million proposed bond program in his sleep at this point.
Craft put in one last meeting at two district schools Wednesday morning and discussed bond details with news media. He and other school officials hosted those who attended the conference in one of the portable classrooms at HHHS, then inside the security vestibule at Skipcha Elementary.
Up for election this Saturday are two ballot items:
Proposition A is for $235 million and would fund a new high school and elementary school, as well as upgrades to existing facilities. Upgrades could include intercoms, controlled access devices, perimeter fencing and shade structures for outdoor play at elementary schools.
Proposition B is for $191 million. The bond on the ballot says the money will be spent on “the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District, including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and consolidation of District facilities, and levying of the tax in payment thereof.” It doesn’t specify how it would be spent.
Craft has said KISD would spend it on consolidation of schools and a complete revamp of Killeen High School. Early voting for the bond concluded Tuesday with election day on May 5.
The superintendent and fellow officials have presented information about the bond at about 57 total meetings preceding Wednesday. Out of the presentations, 45 have been given to school staff. The total number of town halls on the schedule is 12.
Following an early voting total of 3,744 ballots cast, a record-high for the decade, Craft said he hopes for at least double the number of voters cast ballots Saturday.
Craft spoke by one of the portables during one of the passing periods at HHHS, and said the top priority of the district is safety. By being forced to have students study in portable classrooms, they are outside for short intervals of time, exposing them.
"Trying to control access points are challenging," Craft said. KISD calls the portable buildings inherently less safe, being accessible from parking lots and streets.
With the passage of the bond program, Craft said up to 50 of the 59 trailer classrooms now on KISD high school campuses would be decommissioned. Out of the 133 elementary trailers, 24 would be decommissioned.
Some residents in past bond meetings have complained about the district not considering retooling decommissioned KISD facilities into new schools. In addition to security benefits, Craft said, new campuses would address “inequities” some older schools face.
Craft also said “enormous efficiencies” would be gained through the consolidation of aged elementary schools. With the passage of Proposition B, an annual operational efficiency of $1.8 million would be gained with the consolidation of East Ward and West Ward Elementary schools, Craft said.
“Staff at these older facilities are working hard to provide excellent educational opportunities to students,” Craft said. “But there are inequities in comparison to our newer campuses: anywhere from technology, ADA compliance and general space in common areas.”
Also included in the bond, Craft said, would be security vestibules installed across the district, like the one he and fellow conference attendees stood inside at Skipcha Elementary.
The vestibules restrict public entry to schools to one single area, and visitors must check in with the central office before being granted access.
KISD officials did not provide the number of schools across the district currently without the vestibules.
Were the bond propositions to fail, Craft said the district would evaluate the district’s needs and take appropriate action.
“If the bond fails, we’ll regroup,” Craft said. “We’ll analyze what we’ll have to do moving forward. Our goal is to provide excellent educational opportunities for our students.”
(7) comments
"By being forced to have students study in portable classrooms, they are outside for short intervals of time, exposing them." - Quote by Dr. Craft.
Yet when water is shut off to schools KISD has NO problem walking students to another campus or having them go outside to porta potties. The sheer audacity and hypocrisy of this statement is maddening. It's not ok when the district wants money, but it is more than acceptable if the district would lose money by closing the campus for a day. Parents were assured that students were in NO undue danger by going outside or down the street to use the bathroom. Therefore, if this is their rationale for wanting a HALF A BILLION DOLLARS, I will continue to encourage citizens to vote NO!
This is the personal opinion of this writer.
Well it's time to cut bait – one if you can see the handwriting on the wall or – two you still believe the 'Punch and Judy' scenes this city, this city council, this KSID, and this Chamber of Commerce as they are all in this as a unified body.
No one was talking about a $426 million dollar bond. No one was talking about the roads and bridges that would seem to be necessary to develop in concert the 3,750 home construction project except in hushed tones. No one was talking about the water and waste water plant that would be necessary to build the 3,750 home development as they were all projected to be a shortage of 'water meters'. H say it isn't so.....
So now this city has in it's hip pocket the simple majority of 4 that seem to be doing so well. It does not matter that the other 3 city council members even exist for they know where the votes count
And it does not matter that the city council way back in 1990 voted to empower the KEDC voting rights that changed the scope of this city to one that can cause this city to enter into contractual arrangements without the consent of the city council. So goes the chemical company that employs a highly dangerous Sulfuric, Acid within the boundary's of the city limits and has done so at the expense of 'noting allowing, to date, a vote by the entire sitting council.
Now this KISD came onto the scene and has the audacity to say to the people 'what a wonderful job we are doing spending your money in such a fashion and is aghast when it is thrown up in the school boards face.
Yes, I am against this wanton spending of 'our money, our resources'. Do not let this School board, this city council, this city management to continue to control our city for it is 'our city'
Vote NO on all aspects of this May 5, 2018 election.
@Majig89: Yes I agree with you on all accounts. Just imagine, where can a School Superintendent get $253,000.00 for trying to pull the wool over it's constituents faces.
This has been the personal opinion of this writer and nothing shall be used, in context or without or changed in any way without first notifying, and receiving explicit approval from this writer.
One of the 4.58 % who voted.
the exact code violated is the Texas Election Code 255.003.
I'm sure it was an honest mistake and not meant with malice, but it is in fact a violation of the law.
New legislation effective September 1, 2009, further clarifies that an officer or employee of a political subdivision may not spend or authorize the spending of public funds for a communication describing a measure if the communication contains information that:
(1) the officer or employee knows is false; and
(2) is sufficiently substantial and important as to be reasonably likely to influence a voter to vote for or against the measure.
Dr. Craft's comment about the $1.8M in saving is false base don the district's plan re-purpose the West ward facility and today's two media events are clearly an attempt to influence the voters to vote for the measure.
Dr. Craft and KISD have violated the law and committed a Class A misdemeanor.
One more item. These two events are clearly "campaign" events aimed at trying to show why people should vote YES on the bond. By law Dr Craft and KISD are prohibited from campaigning for or against the passage of a bond.
Dr. Craft and KISD broke the law.
It's no different than if someone tried to hand out "information pamphlets" inside the designated voting area.
Since voting has already started, the time for informational meeting is over. These two meetings are clearly campaign events FOR the passage of the bond.
DR. Craft is not allowed by law to do that in his capacity as superintendent.
These two pop up "meets" are pure dog and pony show events.
The portable at HHHS was placed there just over a month ago.
The Superintendent is not being truthful about the $1.8M operating saving. it is true if West Ward is closed, however Dr Craft is on record as saying the district will re-purpose the building for staff development. it will cost more than $1.8M to turn the lights on in this building "which supposedly has inequalities".
Speaking of inequalities, at no time in any official presentation or documentation were these "inequalities" discussed or cited as the reason for consolidation. Only after being questioned about why West Ward was picked at a previous Skipcha meeting has Dr Craft relied on this false argument.
It's a shame Dr Craft didn't hold his pop up meeting in a portable at West Ward to highlight these "inequalities".
Oh that's right there are NO portables at West Ward.
Meanwhile just 1.8 miles down the road at the 57-year old Peebles Elementary is 200 students over capacity and the largest user of portables in KISD at the elementary level . Yet nothing in the bond impacts them directly or is targeted for that school.
Tell the truth KISD.
You can bet their internal polling shows EXACTLY what mine does. Yes, I do internal polling, too. Internal polling is very revealing. I won't spoil the ending, because they still have ways to defeat the will of the people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.