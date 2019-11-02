EDUCATION Graphic

Pershing Park Principal Linda Butler and Clifton Park Elementary Principal Catherine Snyder announced they plan to retire at the end of December, Killeen Independent School District said in a news release on Friday.

Combined, these women have dedicated 77 years to Killeen ISD and held the title of principal for 22 years, according to the release.

