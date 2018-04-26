The Killeen Independent School District installed eight signs outlining projects proposed in its multimillion dollar bond initiative.
The signs, located at schools that would be affected by the two-part bond totaling $426 million, were installed April 20, the week before early voting started Monday. The district paid $851 total for the signage with its general fund.
All 46 KISD schools, and some district facilities, also feature displays outlining the two-part bond, which Abbott said cost $162 each.
Chief communication officer Terry Abbott said the signs and displays are part of the district’s ongoing bond voter information program, saying KISD has an obligation to inform voters about the details of the bond initiative on the May 5 ballot.
The district did not say how much money has been spent total on the ongoing bond voter information program.
“We are seeing great interest in the Killeen ISD election, which includes the bond initiative,” Abbott said. “Killeen ISD officials have worked diligently to provide information to voters about the bond initiative so that they can make an informed decision.”
Early voting numbers are running well ahead of any Killeen ISD election in the past 10 years, Abbott said. On Wednesday's third day of early voting, 468 votes were cast in the district election bringing the three-day total to 1,589. Thursday's early voting numbers were not available by press time.
In comparison, a total of 988 early votes had been cast three days into the 2017 election, Abbott said. So far, the total number of voters is running 61 percent ahead of last year's early vote.
The highest three-day total over the previous decade was 1,238 in 2014, according to Abbott. The 2018 KISD early vote total through three days beats that previous decade high by 28 percent, he said.
(2) comments
I voted NO -TODAY- for KIDS' latest swindle as KIDS endeavors to recoup what KIDS GRIFTERS stole during the SCHLICHTY swindle. I love saying NO. NO will keep you out of trouble and avoid swindles. My kids would laugh during their youth when they coined me as NODAD. Today I'm just NODUDE.
Vote "yes" and your taxes will go up forever, and your kids' forever. Just VOTE NO
